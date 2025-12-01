Administration put on high alert in the wake of Ditwah cyclone

Nellore: In the wake of warnings received from Meteorological department, the administration has put on high alert to face Ditwah Cyclone.

Senior IAS officer Yuvaraj who was deployed as special officer reached Nellore to monitor the situation.

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy along with special officer Yuvaraj and Superintendent of Police Agitha Vegendla district incharge Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu has conducted a special meeting with the officials to review the situation at Collectorate here on Sunday.

The Minister directed the irrigation officials to ensure for releasing the water from Somasila, Kandaleru reservoirs and other water bodies in to the sea to prevent the inundation of surrounding villages.

He said that there will be possibility of occurring breaches to the tanks as the streams and rivulets are brimming dangerously due to heavy rains in recent period.

He said directed the electricity department officials to take steps for uninterrupted power supply by kept ready the Backup Transformers.

He directed the police officials to ensure for free flow of vehicular traffic on the state and national highways.

The Minister ordered the Civil supplies department to keep ready the essential commodities at fair price shops in case of necessary to distribute them the people shifted to relief camps.

DRO Vijayakumar and others were present.