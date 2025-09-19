Live
AGPL achieves a new milestone
Visakhapatnam: As part of the Viswakarma puja celebrations, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) achieved a significant operational milestone by dispatching 48,271 MT, the highest volume ever in 24 hours to its customer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). The achievement was made utilising all modes such as road, rake, and conveyor. This accomplishment stands as a testament to AGPL’s unwavering commitment to efficiency, excellence, and customer service.
Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “The celebration demonstrates AGPL’s belief in harmonising tradition and progress, maintaining core values of teamwork and gratitude while embracing modern practices. The port continues to build a future that is innovative, sustainable, and deeply rooted in its cultural legacy as the maritime gateway of the east.” Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) performed Viswakarma puja with devotion in the presence of employees and operational teams.