  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AGPL achieves a new milestone

AGPL achieves a new milestone
x

AGPL officials performing Viswakarma puja

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Viswakarma puja celebrations, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) achieved a significant operational milestone by...

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Viswakarma puja celebrations, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) achieved a significant operational milestone by dispatching 48,271 MT, the highest volume ever in 24 hours to its customer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). The achievement was made utilising all modes such as road, rake, and conveyor. This accomplishment stands as a testament to AGPL’s unwavering commitment to efficiency, excellence, and customer service.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “The celebration demonstrates AGPL’s belief in harmonising tradition and progress, maintaining core values of teamwork and gratitude while embracing modern practices. The port continues to build a future that is innovative, sustainable, and deeply rooted in its cultural legacy as the maritime gateway of the east.” Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) performed Viswakarma puja with devotion in the presence of employees and operational teams.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick