Agri officials ready to supply short-duration paddy seed

Srikakulam: Agriculture department officials responded to the news published in The Hans India on Tuesday over pathetic situation of farmers in Palasa and Itchapuram Assembly constituencies due to deficit rainfall and damage to paddy nurseries.

The joint director for agriculture explained that the department is ready to arrange short duration varieties of paddy seeds, if the paddy nurseries were damaged due to dry spell.

