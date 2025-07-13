Agrifields hosts health camp

Vizianagaram: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach, Agrifields, a global agricultural solutions company, organised free medical camp and school sports day on Saturday in Rellivalasa village, Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district.

The health initiative included a door-to-door awareness drive followed by a full-day medical camp, benefiting over 200 villagers. Free screenings were conducted for blood pressure, sugar levels, and general wellness.

Doctors provided consultations, medicines, and nutrition advice at free of cost.

“Many villagers learned of health issues for the first time. We began their treatment immediately,” said Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Agrifields.

In parallel, Agrifields supported a vibrant sports and academic celebration at Zilla Parishad High School, Rellivalasa. Over 250 students participated in games like kabaddi and kho-kho. Prizes were distributed to winners, and cash awards were given to five top-performing students, including a girl who lost both parents, in a gesture of encouragement.