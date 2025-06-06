AI Hackathon from June 27 in Guntur

Vijayawada: The State police department is set to organise the prestigious ‘AI Hackathon’ at national level from June 27 to 29 at RVR & JC College of Engineering in Guntur.

On this occasion, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta announced that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the AI Hackathon. He stated that the primary objective of this event is to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions for policing and public service. The hackathon aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision to incorporate modern technology into governance.

DGP Gupta emphasised that the hackathon would serve as a strategic platform to develop scientific and practical AI solutions. He stated that eight problem statements have been curated by senior IPS officers in collaboration with their knowledge partner, 4SightsAI, which has played a key role in designing and conceptualizing the program.

This AI hackathon will provide multiple solutions for these eight problem statements. We’re taking it forward; we will be launching pilot projects in the districts and then rolling them out on a larger scale in the state so that the working becomes efficient and service delivery is more consistent and transparent. So, that was the basic idea of this AI hackathon. The hackathon is also a platform, and this is not a one-off event. It will be a collaborative process on a continuous basis with the industry.

Participation in the AI Hackathon is completely free, with no entry fee. The top-performing teams will receive certificates and a total cash prize of ₹10 lakhs. An awards selection committee comprising senior IPS officers, IT experts, and academic researchers will evaluate the solutions. Selected teams will be provided with free accommodation during the event.

The AP police department has extended invitations to domestic and international IT companies, reputed educational institutions, and startups. So far, around 30 teams have registered to participate. Many premier organizations have also informed us of their participation. Hopefully, it will give better input to the department and move policing forward. Each company is expected to send teams of three to four members to develop AI-based solutions.

DGP Gupta also highlighted the broader use of technology in policing, noting that drones are being extensively used for routine patrols and enforcement in cities like Vijayawada. CCTV camera coverage has significantly increased across the state.

The DGP concluded by stating that this AI Hackathon would be a milestone in leveraging AI capabilities for public services and urged innovative AI teams, IT firms, and startups to participate and contribute to the success of this groundbreaking initiative.