AI key to business growth in changing times
Rajamahendravaram: Prominent corporate trainer P Srinivas stressed the importance of staying updated with changing technologies to ensure sustainable growth. He was speaking at an awareness session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) organised for members of the JCI Chamber of Commerce here on Thursday.
Srinivas explained how the adoption of modern technologies and innovative approaches can significantly enhance business operations. He urged entrepreneurs to embrace AI tools, which can simplify and streamline business processes while improving efficiency and decision-making.
During the session, he presented a PowerPoint demonstration on key strategies that make businesses stand out in a competitive market. He also highlighted real-time examples of how AI can be used to optimise operations and boost customer engagement.
JCI Chamber of Commerce Chairman Maturi Siddhartha presided over the event, which witnessed the participation of around 60 JCI representatives. Coach Dr Muralimohan, team leader Karri Rajesh, and directors Machina Gangadhar and John were also present.