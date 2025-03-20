Aid for horticulture crops under MNREGS

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha informed that the district administration will be rendering assistance to the farmers for cultivation of horticulture crops under the MNREGS.

He visited Muppalla village of Chandarlapadu mandal in NTR district on Wednesday and interacted with the local small farmers and made field visit to the lemon and dragon fruit gardens. The villagers expressed happiness with the support given by the district administration for growing the fruits and flowers.

Addressing the media, the collector said the district administration is encouraging farmers to growing guava, mango, sapota, lemon, custard apple, dragon fruit, flowers, cashew nut, drumsticks, oil palm and other crops in 1,300 acres. He said the government is paying expenses for purchase of saplings, fertilisers, fruits and flowers under the MNREGS scheme.

National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) project director A Ramu, In-charge mandal officer SV Nancharaiah, District Plantation Manager K Usha Rani and other officials participated in the visit of collector.