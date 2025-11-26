AIIEA calls for nationwide protests today

Visakhapatnam: Despite serious protests taken out by the central trade unions and independent federations like All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA), the Union Government notified all the four labour codes, pointed out general secretary of the AIIEA Shreekant Mishra. Terming the notification of codes as ‘undemocratic’, he stated that it would remain as an indelible blot on the democratic ethos of the country and amounts to a savage attack on the hard-earned trade union rights of the working people.

Despite sustained and widespread resistance, Shreekant Mishra said the Union Government proceeded to enforce the four labour codes. The trade unions had repeatedly urged the government to convene the long-neglected Indian labour conference and withdraw the codes.

The AIIEA condemns this decision as profoundly undemocratic, anti-worker and pro-employer. The association is of the firm understanding that these codes are a devastating attack on the lives, rights, and dignity of workers, threatening to erode hard-won protections for generations to come, mentioned the general secretary of the AIIEA. The central trade unions have called upon workers across all sectors to join a nationwide protest, gate meetings, demonstrations during lunch recess scheduled on November 26.