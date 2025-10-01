AIIMS conducts third brain stem dead organ donation

Mangalagiri: AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday facilitated the third brain stem dead organ donation at the institute, marking another milestone in its journey of saving lives through organ transplantation.

The donor, I Nagendra Kumar, a 21-year-old resident of Yousufguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, was referred to AIIMS Mangalagiri and admitted with post intra-procedural rupture of vein of Galen malformation with intra ventricular haemorrhage (IVH), status post external ventricular drain (EVD) and decompressive craniotomy. Despite best medical efforts, he was declared brain stem dead on Monday.

With remarkable courage and compassion, the parents of Nagendra gave written consent on Tuesday for organ and tissue donation, in accordance with the Jeevandan programme of the State Government.

Both kidneys were retrieved and transplanted to two recipients at AIIMS Mangalagiri, the liver was transported to Aster Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur, for transplantation and corneas were retrieved and stored in LV Prasad Eye Bank, Vijayawada for helping those in need.

The selfless act of Nagendra’s family has given a new lease of life to multiple patients in need, setting an inspiring example of humanity.

Dr Nataraj AR, Medical Superintendent, Prof (Dr) Desu Rama Mohan, Dean Academics, AIIMS Mangalagiri and K Dinesh, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Mangalagiri, and Dr Vijay Prakash, NTR Vaidya Seva, Guntur District, felicitated the donor’s family in recognition of their selfless, humanitarian act and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the donor’s family for their noble gesture and acknowledges the coordinated efforts of the medical, nursing, and transplant teams of AIIMS Mangalagiri, as well as the Jeevandan programme authorities, for making this possible.