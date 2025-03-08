AITS Rajampet Students Shine in National-Level CodeCraft Hackathon – ₹1,00,000 Prize and Job Offers from Codetru Inc

Five students from Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences (AITS), Rajampet, demonstrated their exceptional skills in the national-level CodeCraft Hackathon by developing an AI & ML-based Handwriting Recognition System. This innovative project, designed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques, showcased their ability to automate handwriting recognition with high accuracy.

The CodeCraft Hackathon was conducted as a 48-hour continuous online competition, attracting participants from across the country. The event aimed to foster innovative problem-solving, enhance coding proficiency, and promote creativity among young tech enthusiasts. Codetru Inc, a leading software development and AI solutions company, organized this hackathon to identify and nurture top technical talent. Headquartered in Tampa (Florida), Chicago (Illinois), and Hyderabad (Telangana), Codetru specializes in AI-driven analytics, enterprise applications, and cloud computing solutions.

The AITS HACKMINDS team from AITS Rajampet emerged as the winners of the competition, securing the first position. The victorious team members are:

Kunnanan Reddy Chittepu

Ananda Gopal Reddy Mane

Yanamala Akhil Kumar Reddy

Gubagundam Mahendra

Meka Manoj

Recognizing their outstanding performance, Codetru Inc awarded them a cash prize of ₹1,00,000. Additionally, the company offered job opportunities to these students based on their exceptional problem-solving and technical expertise demonstrated during the competition.

Dr. E. Sai Baba Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Annamacharya University, C. Abhishek Reddy, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. N. Mallikarjuna Rao, Registrar, Dr. S. M. V. Narayana, Principal of AITS Rajampet, and Dr. M. Subba Rao, Head of the CSE Department, congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Chancellor C. Abhishek Reddy stated, "We actively encourage our students to participate in hackathons, coding competitions, and technical projects. To ensure they are industry-ready, we provide specialized training in coding and problem-solving skills. This achievement is a testament to their dedication and hard work."

The university officials expressed their pride in the students’ success and emphasized the importance of such opportunities in shaping their future careers.