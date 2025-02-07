Ajwain market thrives in Kurnool

Kurnool: The Kurnool Market Yard is ensuring that farmers receive fair price for their produce while providing modern facilities for both buyers and consumers. Market Yard Selection Grade Secretary R Jayalakshmi emphasised that they are actively working to enhance farmers’ income by securing profitable prices for ajwain (carom seeds).

Speaking to The Hans India, she stated that they are constantly communicating with traders from various States to facilitate purchase of ajwain from Kurnool Market Yard at the highest possible prices.

She assured that buyers and consumers would receive high-quality products with accurate weight measurements, as the market officials closely monitor all aspects of the transactions. Kurnool Market Yard serves as the primary hub for ajwain trade in southern States. A significant number of farmers from Karnataka, particularly from Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, and Bellary, cultivate ajwain extensively and bring their produce to Kurnool for sale. Farmers from Telangana also contribute to the market. At present, the price of ajwain ranges from Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000 per quintal.

Secretary Jayalakshmi reiterated that the officials and staff of the market yard are collectively working to strengthen trade, improve economic conditions for both farmers and consumers, and ensure that Kurnool Market Yard continues to be a key center for ajwain trade. Giving a comparative statement of Ajwain arrivals in the previous years, the market yard secretary said that around 65,415 quintals in 2020-2021, 48,277 quintals in 2021-2022, 95,381 quintals in 2022-2023, 52,179 quintals in 2023-2024 and 18,747 quintals (upto February 5, 2025) in 2024-2025.