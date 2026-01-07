AKNU bags prestigious 5-star quality rating

Rajamahendravaram: In a landmark achievement for higher education in the state, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has been awarded the Five-Star Quality Rating Certificate in recognition of its academic excellence and commitment to standards. Notably, AKNU is the first university to receive this prestigious honour.

The certificate was presented by the Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics and Communications, and Real-Time Governance, Nara Lokesh to Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree during a Vice-Chancellors’ conference held in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof Prasanna Sree detailed that the certification was awarded by HIM International Certification. The rating follows a comprehensive evaluation conducted by a team of international experts.

AKNU is currently the largest university in the state comprising seven university college campuses and approximately 320 affiliated colleges. The Vice-Chancellor attributed this success to collective effort and noted that the university also recently secured five ISO certifications, further solidifying its reputation for quality.

Prof Prasanna Sree called upon all stakeholders to continue their collaborative efforts toward further development of the institution.