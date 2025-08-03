AKNU to host national seminar on Aug 21

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) will host a two-day national seminar on “Preservation of Tribal Indigenous Knowledge on August 21 and 22, informed Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree. On Saturday, she formally released the brochure related to the seminar at the university campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said the seminar is being organised by the University College of Education in collaboration with ICSSR and NCST, with financial support from both institutions.

The event aims to deliberate on crucial issues like tribal customs, traditions, cultural heritage, indigenous wealth, tribal rights, education, healthcare, and the need for education among tribal women.

She said that academicians, tribal advisors, social thinkers, and researchers from various states are expected to participate and present their research papers and perspectives on these subjects.

Prof K Subbarao will serve as the Chairman of the seminar, Dr RS Varahalu Dora as the Convener, Dr R Sambasiva Rao as the Coordinator, and Dr M Gopalakrishna, Dr G Elishababu, Dr J Rajamani, Dr V Ramakrishna, Dr N Sujatha, and KSR Rajeswari Devi as Co-conveners.

The Vice-Chancellor invited scholars and the general public to take part and make the seminar a grand success. She also said that detailed information about the seminar is available on the university website.