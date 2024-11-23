Live
Just In
AKNU V-C attends GEO India-2024 conference
Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Prof Y Srinivasa Rao along with PG final year students K Shatanna and N Tejaswinisai, attended the 6th GEO India 2024 South Asian Geosciences conference and exhibition held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The conference took place from November 15 to 17 and focused on the theme, ‘Exploring New Dimensions of Energy Dynamics.’
In a meeting held on Friday, the VC shared details about the conference, which saw the participation of professors and students from 24 universities. On the second day of the event, programmes like quizzes and JAM (Just A Minute) were conducted on new explorations in energy dynamics.
Nannaya University students, Shatanna and Tejaswinisai, showcased impressive talent in these activities, he said.
The VC highlighted that attending such conferences enhances students’ creativity and broadens their understanding of new concepts.