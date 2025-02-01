Live
Just In
Alapati urges voters to elect him MLC
Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur-Krishna districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad urged the voters to elect him as MLC on February 27.
Addressing Atmeeya Samavesam held at the BJP office here on Friday, he said development is possible with the coalition government in the state and added that the coalition government will give priority to the BJP. BJP state official spokesman Vallur Jayaprakash Narayana said the coalition government is trying to complete the Polavaram Project and protect the Vizag Steel Plant.
BJP Guntur district president Cherakuri Tirupati Rao said the government is receiving more funds from the Centre because the NDA government is in power at the Centre. BJP national council member Jupudi Ranga Raju, BJP leaders Kotturi Venkata Subba Rao, Eedara Srinivasa Reddy, Bhimineni Chandrasekhar, Gajula Venkaiah Naidu and Kokkera Srinivasa Yadav were present.