ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade

Vijayawada: The NCC cadets of Andhra Loyola College were honoured for their outstanding performance at the Republic Day Parade-2025 held in Delhi. Representing the Air Wing, Army Wing, and Remount and Veterinary (R&V) Wing, the cadets showcased exceptional discipline, precision, and leadership on the national stage.

A total of seven cadets from Andhra Loyola College were recognised for their stellar performance.

In the Air Wing, CSUO Vineel Joy and Cadet Corporal Venkata Teja, both participated in the Guard of Honour, Cadet Corporal N Jaswanth showcased his marching skills in the Kartavyapath Parade,

CUO Amber Punjabi competed in the Best Cadet Competition and received the prestigious DG Commendation Card.

In the Cavalry (R&V) Wing, SUO Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha excelled in the horse riding event.

In the Army Wing, SUO Sri Charitha represented in the Prime Minister’s Rally (PM Rally) and contributed to a Limca World Record and Cadet Sravanthi also participated in the PM Rally, adding to the college’s pride.

A significant moment was the Limca World Record achievement, where over 800 cadets performed 12 classical and folk dance forms within two minutes at the PM rally. The participation of SUO Sri Charitha and Cadet Sravanthi in this historic event further added glory to the institution.

The cadets’ achievements were highly praised by Principal Fr Kishore, Flying Officer Dr B Johnson (Air Wing), ANO Lieutenant Niranjan (Army Wing), and Caretaker D Eleesha (R&V Wing).