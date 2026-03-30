ALIET hosts 24-hour innovation marathon

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) hosted a 24-hour innovation marathon titled “A-Hacks,” bringing together students to develop cutting-edge solutions across software, hardware, and agri-tech domains.Organised jointly by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and the ALIET Techpreneur Club (ATC), the event saw participation from 191 students forming 50 teams. The initiative was led by Dr Kanyakumari, Head of the CSE Department, and ATC Coordinator Ramakrishna.

The marathon, which commenced on Saturday and concluded on Sunday, challenged participants to design and build innovative prototypes within a limited timeframe. The projects were later evaluated by a three-member expert jury.

Director Fr Dr B Joji Reddy, Principal Dr O Mahesh, and Director of Examinations Fr Dr S Immanuel attended the event. Addressing the inaugural session, Fr Joji Reddy highlighted the importance of such platforms in nurturing creativity and ethical leadership among students. Principal Mahesh highlighted the collaboration between the CSE department and ATC, while Fr Immanuel appreciated the participants’ dedication and technical discipline throughout the marathon.

The organisers said the event reflects ALIET’s commitment to bridging academic learning with real-world innovation and fostering entrepreneurial skills among students. The management also congratulated the coordinators for successfully conducting the programme and providing a platform for aspiring innovators to showcase their talent.