All cyclone-hit farmers will get compensation: Swamy

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy assured that every farmer who suffered crop losses due to Cyclone Montha will receive assistance.

On Friday morning, the minister inspected damaged jowar crops in Ankapalli and Rajupalem villages of Marripudi mandal, gathering details from officials and farmers. Speaking to the media, the minister observed that unprecedented rainfall from Cyclone Montha damaged crops across 2300 hectares in Prakasam district, affecting jowar, maize, cotton, groundnut, chilli, paddy, green gram, and tobacco. He confirmed that comprehensive data collection is underway to support all affected farmers.

The minister announced assessments for reconstructing damaged roads, with work to begin immediately upon completion. He commended district officials, from the Collector to village secretariat staff, for preventing loss of life and property. Sanitation workers were particularly praised for their dedicated service during the crisis.

Minister Swamy credited effective disaster management to the supervision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, as well as to the RTGS system’s efficient coordination in relocating affected residents to relief centres.