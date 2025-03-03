All India Postal Carrom tourney in Tirupati from today

Tirupati: The department of posts has been organising various sports activities to foster unity among postal em-ployees and promote national integration. Among these, carrom is a sport that attracts people of all ag-es, from children to the elderly.

Director of postal services K Santhosh Netha addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday announced that the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle is hosting the 27th All India Postal Carrom Tournament 2024-25.

The tournament will be held for five days from March 3 to 7 at the Multi Sports Indoor Stadium (Smart City Indoor Sports Complex), Municipal Office Road, Tirupati - 517501.

On this occasion, the director of postal services unveiled the tournament logo at the press meet.

A total of 13 Postal Circle teams, representing different regions of India, will participate in the tourna-ment in both men’s and women’s categories.

The teams include Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi.

The inaugural function will take place on Monday at the Multi Sports Indoor Stadium in Tirupati, with Prof Ch Appa Rao, vice-chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, as the chief guest. The tour-nament will serve as an excellent platform to enhance sportsmanship, unity, and camaraderie among postal employees. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Narasappa and Assistant Director of AP Circle Satish were also present.