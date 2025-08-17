All municipal will be brought under P-4: Narayana

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana has said that all primary and upper primary schools and high schools, run by municipal administration in the entire State, will be brought under P-4 concept in a phased manner.

Along with Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, he visited Chinnabalaiah and Mallela Sanjeevaiah High Schools in 9th and 45th divisions in the city on Saturday.

The Minister said that following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the government has decided to develop all the schools under municipal corporations and municipalities by involving philanthropists in their respective areas under P-4 concept.

As part of this programme, it was proposed to develop 15 municipal high schools in Nellore city would be developed by next June.

Asserting his commitment for transforming Nellore as mosquito-free city, Narayana alleged that the previous YSRCP government discontinuing underground drainage works that were initiated when he was the M&U Minister in 2014, just because of political reasons. He informed that when he brought the issue to the CM’s notice recently, he agreed to sanction necessary funds for the purpose very soon.