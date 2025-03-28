All preps in place to make ‘Nijarupa darshan’ convenient for devotees

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the previous lapses in view, the NDA government is considering serious measures to make sure the annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ of Simhachalam Devasthanam is carried out in a smooth manner.

As part of it, guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) were issued by the government to make the ‘Nijarupa darshan’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy a hassle-free experience for common devotees.

In connection with it, the state government issued standard operating procedure for the annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival scheduled on April 30 at Simhachalam Devasthanam.

In order to facilitate efficient crowd management, ensure a hassle-free darshan, provide safety and convenience for devotees, a team of ministers and chief festival officer were appointed by the government.

Given the crowd arrival in view, the government directed the officials concerned that the number of protocol VIP tickets to be issued on payment should be restricted to 2,500 alone. Such VIP tickets should be given to MLAs, MPs, IAS, IPS and judicial officials and other senior officers, the government order informed.

This apart, premium darshan ticket of Rs.1000 each will be issued in specific time slots, excluding the time slots allotted to protocol VIP’s, with each slot lasting for one and half hours. According to the officials, 2,000 devotees will be allowed in each slot. Efforts are on to ensure that the time slots allotted for premium tickets do not overlap with protocol VIP time slots under any circumstance.

Peethadhipathis and protocol VIP’s, including ministers, High Court Judges and VIPs will be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum (Garbhalayam). Protocol VIP darshan will be allowed before 7 am and between 6 pm to 7 pm in the evening. The gates at Bhoga Mandapam leading to Antharalayam will remain locked throughout the rest of the period during ‘Nijarupa darshan’ except to carry out rituals for the religious purpose.

Instructions were given to the officials to continue general and Rs.500 queue lines movement during the protocol darshan period without any interruption.

The protocol VIP ticket holders alone will be allowed into Bhoga Mandapam and Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 ticket holders and free darshan devotees will be allowed up to Neeladri gate.

This year, approximately 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festival. Officials were directed to make elaborate arrangements for a hassle-free darshan for common devotees.

Also, a timeline of six hours was issued to provide darshan for devotees who opt for free darshan.

A month before the festival, the state government directed a team of ministers, district officials and temple authorities to organise preparatory meetings and draw out an action plan, coordinating with concerned department officials.