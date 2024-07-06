All set for Jagannath Rath Yatra in city tomorrow

Visakhapatnam : Long processions, impressive cultural performances and devotional programmes will be organised on the occasion of ‘Rath Yatra’ to be celebrated on July 7 in various parts of the city.

The idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will all be decked up for the procession as scores of devotees take part in the procession scheduled on Sunday.

Marking the holy festival, Lord Jagannath, also known as ‘Lord of the universe’ will be carried out of the temple on decorated chariots. The idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will be given a tour along the city routes before heading towards Gundicha temple wherein the three idols will stay for a while before returning to the main temple.

After the stay, the deities will be carried back to the main temple following a ‘Bahuda Yatra’, organised to mark the return journey of the idols. Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio-cultural organisation for the Odias in Visakhapatnam, is organising the Rath Yatra on July 7 from 4:30 pm onwards from its premises. The yatra will start after completing ‘Chhera Panhara’ of the chariot. The yatra will reach Gundicha temple at 6.30 pm. The Bahuda Yatra commences on July 15 from the temple at 4 pm to Sri Jagannath temple at the Samaj premises.

According to the Samaj president, JK Nayak, the yatra that follows traditional rituals would witness scores of devotees like every year. From the temple premises, the yatra will pass via VUDA Children’s Theatre, Andhra University, Peda Waltair before reaching Gundicha temple. Celebrating the festival of chariots for the 17th time, ISKCON in Visakhapatnam gears up for the ‘Rath Yatra’ on ‘Aashada Shukla Dwitiya tithi’, falling on Sunday.

Like every year, this year too, three separate chariots for Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra will be taken out for a procession along the streets.



Built with mechanised collapsible canopies of 37-ft height, the rathams will be decked up on the occasion with assorted flowers and garlands. On Sunday, the procession will start from VUDA Park at Beach Road at 4 pm and will pass through RK Beach, Kali Mata temple, Ramakrishna Mission, All India Radio ending at Gurajada Kalakshetram at Siripuram.

The colorful tatha canopies have been sourced from Pipili, Odisha to exude a similar festival flavour celebrated in Puri. A miniature chariot will carry the idol of ‘Srila Prabhupad’, founder Acharya of ISKCON. As part of the festival, artistes from different troupes in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha are performing cultural programmes. The procession will conclude at Gurajada Kalakshetram where devotees will assemble to witness cultural events. More than 501 varieties of special dishes will be offered to the deities on stage followed by ‘Maha Sandhya Arati’ with 108 ‘Pradeepam programme’.