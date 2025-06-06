All set for mega DSC – 2025 from today

Vijayawada: The Department of School Education is all set to conduct the mega DSC–2025 examinations starting from Friday (June 6). This ambitious recruitment drive aims to fill 16,347 teacher posts across various categories in government, local body and society schools across the State.

According to the education department, a total of 3,36,305 candidates have submitted 5,77,675 applications and applied for various posts viz., school assistants, secondary grade teachers, school assistants (physical education), physical education teachers (PETs), principals, PGTs, TGTs etc., The department has received more than five lakh applications, reflecting the massive interest and enthusiasm among aspiring teachers.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from June 6 to 30 at 137 test centres arranged across the State and (17) outside State centres viz., Hyderabad, Kodad, Chennai, Bangalore and Berhampur.

The examination process will be monitored through live CCTV surveillance, and candidates will undergo biometric verification.

Section 144 CrPC will be enforced around exam venues to maintain law and order and prevent any malpractice. Candidates are required to download their Hall Tickets from the official mega DSC website: https://apdsc.apcfss.in/

Candidates will be allowed into the exam centre 90 minutes before the scheduled time and till 9 am for morning session and till 2 pm in the afternoon session. Entry will not be allowed without a valid hall ticket and photo identity proof.

Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, study material, or any other prohibited items will not be allowed into the exam hall.

By Thursday evening, 92 per cent candidates have downloaded hall tickets. The remaining candidates were instructed to download their hall tickets immediately.

The education department has announced that a dedicated DSC–2025 help desk has been set up for candidate support at both State and district levels. For any assistance related to examinations, candidates may contact: 6281704160, 8121947387, 8125046997, 9398810958, 7995649286, 7995789286, 9963069286, and 7013837359.

M Venkata Krishna Reddy, convener of MEGA DSC 2025, has announced that the government is fully committed to conducting the recruitment in a transparent, merit-based, and technology-driven manner. Every measure has been taken to ensure fairness, objectivity, and integrity throughout the process.

The department appealed to candidates to strictly follow instructions and cooperate with the authorities. Parents, local communities, and the media are requested to support the smooth and peaceful conduct of this large-scale recruitment drive. This examination marks a significant step towards strengthening the school education system and ensuring quality education for every child in the State.