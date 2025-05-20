All set for National Lok Adalat on July 5

Ananthapur: As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and under the guidance of the State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, a coordination meeting was held on Monday in Anantapur to ensure the effective disposal of cases during the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for July 5.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal District Judge, E Bhimaravu, along with the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, N Rajashekar. Key officials from the Police Department, Revenue Department, District Jail, DCRB, and other district-level departments from the combined district participated.

The District Judge emphasized the steps to be taken for the maximum settlement of cases during the Lok Adalat. He also advised that any queries related to case resolution should be directed to N Rajashekar.

Officials from various departments and court staff were present at the session.