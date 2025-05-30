All set for ration distribution from June 1: Nadendla

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has informed that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of ration at ration depots from June 1 in the State.

On Thursday, Manohar visited ration shop no: 218 in Madhura Nagar in Vijayawada and inspected the trial run at the depot. He inspected the weighing machine e-pos machine. Later, along with Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, he visited the Sub-Collector’s office where service centre was arranged for e-pos and weighing machines.

Speaking to the ration dealers, Minister Manohar said the government decided to distribute ration at the depots from June 1 onwards. He asked the ration dealers to deliver the ration before fifth of every month to the elderly people aged more than 65 years and physically challenged.

The Minister said the ration dealers have to distribute ration from 1 to 15 of every month including Sundays. He suggested them to create WhatsApp groups and share the information about ration distribution. He asked the ration dealers to maintain cleanliness at the depot, display the stocks, price and ensure proper quantity to be delivered.

Vijayawada Revenue Divisional officer Kavuri Chaitanyam, District Civil Supplies Officer A Paparao, Assistant Civil supplies officers and others were present.