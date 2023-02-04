Allagadda: Bhuma Akhila Priya kept on house arrest

Allagadda: The situation in Allagadda has become increasingly tense following the house arrest of former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. According to the sources, the arrest was made by local police and has caused a stir among residents and political figures alike.

It is said that the arrest was a result of Bhuma Akhila Priya's challenge to MLA Shilparavi for a public debate at Gandhi Chowk and police stated that the public debate is currently not feasible due to the 30 Act in force in the area. Despite the police's stance on the matter, Akhila Priya refused to agree and as a result, was placed under house arrest.