Allu Arjun Skips 'Thandel' Pre-Release Event Citing Health Issues; Fans Express Disappointment

Hyderabad: Fans eagerly anticipated the presence of star actor Allu Arjun at the pre-release event of the upcoming film Thandel on Sunday evening, only to be left disappointed when he did not appear. The event, held in Hyderabad, faced significant delays, starting three hours late and stretching into the night, with fans waiting online until 11 PM for a glimpse of the actor.

The absence of Allu Arjun was finally addressed by his father, film producer Allu Aravind, who is presenting the film. Speaking at the event, Aravind explained, "I didn't get the chance to tell everyone this, I don't want anyone to misunderstand. We thought Bunny would come, but he didn't because he returned from abroad with severe gastritis, so he couldn't be here."

Despite the explanation, fans expressed their frustration, particularly as event organizers continued to assert Arjun's attendance earlier in the day. The event itself was conducted behind closed doors, with no public entry allowed, leading to further dissatisfaction among the actor's followers.

The film's team took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public about the restricted access, stating, "PLEASE NOTE: No public entry for today's #ThandelJaathara. Enjoy the ICONIC EVENT from the comfort of your homes.” The accompanying note elaborated, "Pushpa Raj x Thandel Raju. Unfortunately, owing to certain reasons, Iconic Thandel Jaathara is a closed door event. There is no permission for public entry to the event. Watch the event live on your screens and enjoy the event to the fullest."

According to sources from Hindustan Times, the decision to restrict the event was influenced by Arjun's legal challenges. The actor, currently out on bail, faces scrutiny following a tragic stampede incident at the December premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre. The chaotic scene resulted in the death of a woman and left a young boy critically injured.

The absence of Allu Arjun from the Thandel pre-release event has sparked a mix of concern for his health and discontent among his fans, adding another layer of complexity to the actor's already tumultuous year.