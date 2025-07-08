Always ready to listen to cadre feedback, says Lokesh

Nellore: TDP national general secretary and education minister Nara Lokesh said that the party welcomes suggestions from its leaders and is open to correcting decisions, if necessary.

He attributed TDP’s victory in the 2024 elections to the sacrifices of party workers across all levels.

Lokesh participated in various developmental programmes on Monday and later addressed a meeting of party workers at Anil Gardens here. He announced that the party leadership is designing initiatives to engage youth in public outreach every four months, urging them to seize this rare opportunity for a promising future within the party.

“The party will not hesitate to accept advice from functionaries at any level, as we are determined to avoid past mistakes,” he said. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also values feedback from party workers and makes corrections when needed.

Highlighting the difference between TDP and YSRCP, Lokesh criticised YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to console the family of a party worker, Singaiah, who was tragically killed under the wheels of his car.

In contrast, he recalled how Chief Minister Naidu personally visited the families of party workers who died in a stampede during a meeting in Kandukur, offering condolences and apologies. “This is the difference between TDP and YSRCP. Our party is in power today because of your efforts. We will respect our cadre equally, whether in power or not,” Lokesh affirmed.

Describing TDP as ‘one family’ with 1 crore members, the minister urged party cadres to engage with the public to promote the developmental and welfare programmes initiated by the TDP-led coalition government during its one-year rule.

Lokesh assured that appointments to market yard and temple committees would be finalised by the end of July, in line with the wishes of party workers.

Ministers Ponguru Narayana, NMD Farooq, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, state Waqf Board chairman Sheikh Abdul Aziz, MLCs B Ram Gopal Reddy, B Ravi Chandra and others were present.