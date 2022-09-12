Amalapuram: Konaseema officials alert over lumpy skin virus

Amalapuram(Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Lumpy skin disease among cows has put Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district administration on high alert. According to Animal Husbandry department officials, lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects white cattle and is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitoes or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.

Lumpy skin disease has spread to cows in Andhra Pradesh two years after it was first noticed in Odisha. The infection, which is accompanied by severe debilitating symptoms, transmits only among cows. The infected cows spread the disease to at least two other bovines, has become a major threat for white cattle and buffaloes in States over the last few years.

This year, the disease has been reported from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada and other districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Animal Husbandry Deputy Director A Chandrapaul told 'The Hans India' that after infected, the cattle develop skin nodules are associated with fever, eventually resulting in reduced milk yield. He said that the cow initially suffers from fever and later water will come from eyes and nose. Round bubbles will appear on the skin and at a later stage the cow can't walk freely and suffers from leg pains. The legs will become bent like a person suffering from fluoride disease.

The Deputy Director clarified that there is no danger to humans in eating meat or using milk of animals that do not have the symptoms of the virus. Animals can be cured of lumpy skin virus, he added.

Stating that there are 75,000 white cattle in the district, he said that there is no report regarding this disease in Konaseema district. But they are vaccinating cows to reduce the spread and so far, 25,000 vaccinations have been administered to white cattle, he added.

Chandrapaul informed that the disease has been prevalent in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and other States. He requested cattle owners to contact local veterinary hospital in the district immediately if they found symptoms.

Animal Husbandry officials should take care of the cows by administering available drugs for fevers and others, he added.