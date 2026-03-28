Amaravati Capital Status Resolution Tabled in Special Session

The State Legislative Assembly convened a special session on Saturday to consider a resolution seeking statutory status for the capital city of Amaravati.

Shortly after proceedings began in the morning, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu introduced the resolution in the House. Once passed, it will be forwarded to the Central Government for further consideration.

Addressing the Assembly, Speaker Ayanna Patrudu said the Chief Minister was firmly committed to establishing a permanent capital for Andhra Pradesh. He stressed that key policy decisions, particularly those concerning the State’s capital, should remain consistent and not be altered with every change in government.