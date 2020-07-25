Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu urges people to take precautionary measures

Amaravati: Fearing non-availability of vaccine in near future, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday underscored the need for greater preventive measures and practice of yoga to avoid grave danger from increased coronavirus threat in the country.



He called for effective use of technology and virtual office platforms for minimising physical interaction to stay safe. India especially needs to be on high alert as the country climbed to third place next only to the US and Brazil, having reported a total 13.30 lakh positive cases till now, he said.

He held an online interaction on Zoom for about three-and-half hours with the frontline warriors including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who are risking their lives while battling the lethal Covid-19 pandemic. Their field level experiences were being used to identify best practices to extend better services to the patients and counsel their families.

Naidu said the valuable recommendations from these interactions were being included in the reports being sent by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST) to the Government of India every Sunday. He stressed the need for carrying out 'weekly Covid audits' at the level of families, organisations and countries.

He expressed concern over people getting panicky waiting for test results. He said yoga and respiratory health care were crucial for both infected and normal people to stay safe. He said those who do not take precautions are in greater danger of contracting the virus.

The TDP chief expressed concern over the panic reactions from some sections to the patients and their families which reflected how Covid was fast turning into a social stigma. The doctors, social workers, political and educated sections have a greater role than ever before to reassure the general public.