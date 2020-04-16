Amaravati: Diabetic, respiratory patients more vulnerable

Amaravati: The people suffering from diabetes and respiratory problems are most vulnerable to the deadly Covid-19. At least 8 out of 14 died due to novel coronavirus in the state were diabetic and 7 persons suffered respiratory problems like TB, COPD and others. Some of them were experiencing both diabetic and respiratory problems, before they were infected, according to the details provided by Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer.



On the other hand, two people suffered from heart and cardiac related issues, apart from diabetes.

The doctors could not establish the previous ailments of two deceased, since they died within hours of being admitted to the hospital. Other two deceased persons had hypertension, before they were affected with the virus.

The age related factors also played a vital role in their deteriorated health conditions, officials said.

Two deceased were in the age group of 71 to 80, three persons in the age group of 61 to 70, seven were in the age group of 51 to 60 and the remaining two in the age group of 41 to 50. Two people, one each from Kurnool and Guntur districts, died at the age of 45, and they were the youngest.

Meanwhile, the oldest Covid deceased in the state was 76-year-old doctor from Kurnool.

Among the 14 deaths, one was a woman and the rest were male.

The other striking factor is that both Krishna and Guntur districts witnessed highest number of deaths. Krishna and Guntur districts witnessed deaths of four persons each, two each from Anantapur, Kurnool and Nellore districts. Even though Kurnool is the second worst hit district after Guntur in Covid-19 positive cases, Krishna district remained on the top in death toll.