Amaravati Farmers continue their protests, demands govt to withdraw the proposal of three capitals

Amaravati: The farmers from the 29 villages of Amaravati continue their protests and relay hunger strikes in the wake of Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement of mooting three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. The farmers are demanding the state government to withdraw the proposal of dividing the capital into three. All the farmers and political parties have united against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his unruly statement on the capital, in the Assembly.

The villagers are staging protests in different manners. For an instant, the farmers, women and other capital city victims are expressing their outrage by organising Vanta Varpu programme at Tullur village and blocked transport system. With this, the way to secretariate is blocked.

The Jana Sena party leaders have visited Amaravati to know the problems of Amaravati farmers and trying to calm them to wait till the expert committee report is released. However, the Committee is said to be meeting CM Jagan and deliver its reports to the government.

The announcement of three capitals has raged a war-like situation in Amaravati. Yet the people of North Andhra and Rayalaseema are welcoming the decision as to the proposal of making Visakhapatnam as administrative capital and Kurnool as Judicial capital respectively.