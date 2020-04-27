Amaravati Metro Rail renamed by YSRCP Govt

Amaravati: The YSRCP government has renamed the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Limited as "Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited" to implement the Metro Rail Projects in the State, on Monday.

J Syamala Rao, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development issued GO RT No 209, to rename the Special Purpose Vehicle.

It's worth mentioning here that, previous TDP government, after announcing Amaravati as its capital, renamed the existing Vijayawada Metro Rail Project as Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) Limited in 2016. At that time, then CM N Chandrababu Naidu renamed the corporation to build the brand to the newly established capital city Amaravati. The present YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been claiming that it would be appropriate to rename the cooperation to implement projects in other areas, apart from Amaravati capital region.

At present, the corporation has entrusted with the responsibility of development of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project under PPP model.