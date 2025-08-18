Amid protests, RINL plans to hand over 32 depts to pvt entities

Visakhapatnam: Amid stongoing protests against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), its corporate entity, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), is proceeding with plans to hand over multiple departments to private players.

In a recent move, RINL issued a notification to transfer two-thirds of its thermal power plant, which generates electricity for the facility, to private management. This decision is part of a series of steps taken over the last four months to privatise various departments.

Previously, the management issued tenders to privatise the Quality Assurance and Technology Department, which employs about 100 people and Raw Material Handling Plant (RMHP) as well as the Sinter Plant, considered the core of RINL, which together employ around 750 people. Plans are also afoot to privatise its Fire Department, with approximately 280 employees.

Furthermore, RINL has now announced 32 other departments will be given to private entities. The steel maker also invited Expressions of Interest for the maintenance of several key units, including Steel Melt Shops (SMS) I, II, and III, Blast Furnaces I, II, and III, SBM, WRM I, II and VI, Madaram Mines, Roll and Repair shops I, II and VIII, CMS, Foundry, STM, ENMD and other critical sections.

The aggressive push for privatisation by RINL is causing anxiety among employees, even as both central and state governments maintain that full privatisation of VSP is not on the immediate agenda.

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has expressed concern that the plant is being privatised in a phased manner. They have vowed to continue their fight against the central government's decision for a 100 percent strategic sale of the plant, despite the union government's approval of Rs 11,440 crore revival package.