Amid rising dog bite cases, govt plans to intensify sterilisation

Vijayawada: Following the tragic death of a four-year-old boy in a horrific dog attack in Guntur on April 4, the state government launched a crackdown on the escalating stray dog menace. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a recent review of dog bite incidents and stray dog populations, directed officials to expedite the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to curb the growing crisis and control the dog population across the state.

The severity of the issue is underscored by alarming statistics: since January 2022, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 7,05,555 dog bite cases. The numbers have risen steadily each year, with 1,91,995 cases in 2022, 2,11,915 in 2023, and 2,44,914 in 2024.

In the first three months of 2025 alone, 59,725 incidents were reported, highlighting the urgent need for action. The state is home to 3,43,656 stray dogs, of which only 68,192 have been sterilized, a gap that has fuelled public panic, especially among children, women, and the elderly. Two-wheeler riders also face frequent risks, with dogs chasing vehicles becoming a common and dangerous sight.

In response, S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary for municipal administration and urban development, issued directives on Wednesday to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to immediately implement measures to curb the stray dog population and prevent attacks.

The orders call for effective rollout of the ABC programme as per the 2023 ABC Rules, including sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) efforts through empanelled agencies. ULBs have been instructed to prioritise high-risk areas such as schools, slums, playgrounds, and residential zones, while ensuring timely funding and documentation for sterilization and post-operative care.

Kumar also called for collaboration with NGOs and civil society to raise awareness and promote responsible practices. Additionally, he directed the director of animal husbandry, who oversees the Andhra Pradesh State Animal Welfare Board, to coordinate with ULBs, providing manpower and veterinary expertise to execute these programs efficiently. The government’s decisive steps aim to address a crisis that has left lakhs of residents fearful and vulnerable, signalling a critical push to restore public safety.