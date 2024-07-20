An accused in Mucchumarri minor girl death case died in suspicious manner

Nandyal: Hussain (32) an accused in Mucchumarri minor girl missing case has died, while in police custody, in a suspicious manner on Saturday. His dead body was shifted to Mortuary at Nandyal government general hospital. To ensure no untoward incidents take place, as a means of precautionary measures police personnel were deployed in large numbers.

According to preliminary information, two police personnel in civil dress came to Mucchumarri village on Friday late evening and took Hussain with them. While Hussain was in police custody his death occurred. However the police after shifting the body to Nandyal government general hospital has informed the deceased family members. The family members after receiving the unfortunate news rushed to general hospital.

With the family members and relatives reached the hospital in large numbers high tension is prevailing at the hospital. The police, however has deployed huge police force to tackle the situation. Even large numbers of police personnel were also deployed at the Mucchumarri village.

According to sources, the death of Hussain has taken place due to the implementation of a third degree by the police personnel. It has also stated that some bruises were also seen on Hussain's dead body. However the actual facts, whether Hussain has died due to implementation of a third degree or natural death, would come to the fore after completion of postmortem. The deceased was known to be the uncle of a minor who is an accused in the minor girl rape and murder case.