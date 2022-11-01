An endeavour to foster strong relations with navies

Visakhapatnam: The Australian warships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac entered the shores of Visakhapatnam coast as a part of the Indo Pacific Endeavour (IPE-22).

Visiting a record 14 countries in the iteration, the Australian Defence Force's engagement activity supports the Australian government's commitment to an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

A pretty important activity with 1,800 personnel onboard, the two ships of Royal Australian Navy (RAN)–HMAS Adelaide that carries eight helicopters and 35 vehicles onboard and Anzac, a frigate class, are engaged into IPE22. The current year's edition is the largest one since the exercise began in 2017.

With a primary focus on conducting an international engagement, especially in the North Eastern Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, the activity which is not just military but beyond aims at strengthening to facilitate all aspects of national interests between Australia and India and other countries and work together to build opportunities where the navies can cooperate with one another.

A wide range of activities are planned during the engagement activity. They include military exercises, workshops and training. As a joint force, the RAN personnel laid emphasis on building capabilities in dealing with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and looking forward to opportunities with the Indian Navy to collaborate in those spaces and expand them further.

Defining the partnership with India from a defence perspective as very deep, IPE22 Commander Commodore Mal Wise said the endeavour aids in showing that working together in partnerships is more beneficial to the countries than working individually. "By fostering strong relations with navies, IPE intends to build strength and trust of our partners not just in the military but from a whole-of-government perspective. As we work together on a common interest and strengthen our partnerships, it brings our countries closer together. Whether India or other countries, working together is beneficial for all the nations and that's the sort of neighbourhood we are looking forward to fostering," Commodore Mal Wise told The Hans India.

With India being an important strategic partner for Australia, Commander David McPherson, who is commanding 118-m-long Frigate HMAS Anzac, emphasised that IPE paves the way for enhanced operational cooperation between the navies.