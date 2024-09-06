Anakapalli: 30,000 mosquito nets to be distributed

Anakapalli: In the wake of heavy rains, 10,000 mosquito nets will be distributed to students of BC/SC/ST/ hostels and tribals in remote areas, informed Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of diseases in the monsoon season, the Collector said the nets will aid in protecting people from getting infected with mosquito-borne diseases. The distribution programme would be carried out with the support of different companies, including Hetero Labs Ltd, Deccan Fine Chemicals and Vasantha Chemicals. About Rs 66 lakh worth of nets would be distributed soon and 30,000 mosquito nets will be provided by the companies, the Collector mentioned. Of them, 20,000 nets will be sent to ASR district and the rest of them will be supplied to the students and tribals in Anakapalli district, she added.