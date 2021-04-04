Anantapur: 12.4 km Donakonda–Gajjelakonda double line work completed

Guntakal (Anantapur): The double line works along with electrification between Donakonda–Gajjelakonda for a distance of 12.4 kms, commissioned by the Railways as part of Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project, has been completed.

The speed trial inspection has been successfully carried out by Commissioner of Railway Safety and the section is initially permitted with maximum permissible speed of 90 Kmph.

The Guntur-Guntakal Section is vital rail link connecting the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh with Rayalaseema region and beyond south. In order to provide seamless transportation and ease the congestion on this section, Guntur-Guntakal Doubling & Electrification project was sanctioned.

As part of it, doubling and electrification between Nallapadu–Satulur (32 kms) and Dhone – Pendekallu- Edduladoddi (36.6 Kms) has already been completed and commissioned.

Now, with the completion of another 12.4 kms between Donakonda– Gajjelakonda, a total of 81 Kms length of doubling works with electrification has been completed on the Guntur–Guntakal section. Works in the remaining sections are in fast progress.

As part of the Donakonda – Gajjelakonda doubling works, Centralised Electronic Interlocking system has been provided at Donakonda and Gajjelakonda stations for efficient handling of the trains.

Due to the doubling and electrification works, the potential for running more number of trains between Guntur-Guntakal, particularly from Hyderabad/Nadikude side towards Rayalaseema region and beyond down South and enhanced connectivity will help in improving the socio-economic condition of the region, particularly for people of Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

Improves freight transportation by harnessing the potential of mineral rich Palnadu region to transport its produce/goods to any part of the country and doubling of this section enhances overall train handling capacity in the Guntur/Vijayawada region, with the possibility of diverting more trains via Guntur to balance the rail traffic and reduce the congestion on the Grand Trunk route.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR lauded the officials and staff involved in the completion of the project. He stated that the doubling and electrification project of Guntur-Guntakal section is one of the major projects being carried out by the Zone and the completion of entire stretch will ease congestion and paves the way for smooth operation of train services.