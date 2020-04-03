Anantapur: Collector Gandham Chandrudu asks private hospitals to serve people

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu directed the managements of all private hospitals to keep open their hospitals and attend to patients coming with various complaints including the symptoms of coronavirus.



In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the hospitals must be kept opened and doctors should be made available for treatment of emergencies. He said that the issue relating to closure of nursing homes and hospitals has come to his notice. Action will be taken against such hospitals if they did not follow the instructions, he warned. He said that under the Disaster Management Act , hospitals including Saveera, Chandra Super Speciality hospital and Care and Cure Super Speciality Hospitals have been declared as Covid-19 hospitals in the district. Under the Act no person can be denied treatment in the private hospitals, the Collector said.