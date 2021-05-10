Anantapur: Covid warrior Venkataramana wins the battle

Anantapur: "The role of family and friends in the recovery of a Covid-19 patient plays a vital role. Let's pray that the almighty spares us from the novel Coronavirus but if you catch the infection, I would suggest the family of the patient to stand him and boost his confidence levels.

This will work more than the medicine," says Venkataramana, a head constable in Vajrakarur police station.

The frontline warrior was the carrier as along with him, his wife, son and daughter also tested positive. While his family members were in home quarantine, his condition became critical and had to be admitted to a hospital. This virtually shattered his dream of his little world which he had nursed and it appeared as if he was at the end of his life. His dreams seem to be collapsing.

At such a time his colleagues in the police department including the Superintendent of Police, B Sathya Yesubabu firmly stood by him and told him that nothing will happen to him and he will come back home safe and cured.

They reminded that he was warrior and warriors should 'never say die.' This boosted his morale. The officials regularly enquired about the progress of his health not only till he was discharged from hospital but also till he was fit to work.

He said as fearless police officer, he has now learnt that one should not fear Covid-19. "Never lose heart and most important is all of us, those who recovered and those who are safe so far, never be careless. Wear masks and do not go out unless it is an emergency.

Maintain social distancing, keep hands clean and get vaccinated. Help yourself and God will help you," he added.