Anantapur: From poverty to Ph D, Bharathi made ‘Mission Possible’

Anantapur: amily responsibilities, daily labour work and poor financial status couldn’t stop Bharati from getting Ph D degree.

Bharati is one of the three daughters of her parents. After completing inter, she got married to their relative. She lives with her husband and daughter in the remote Nagulaguddam village in Singanamala mandal in the district.

She couldn’t realise her dream of pursuing higher studies due to poverty. She started working as a daily wage labourer. But her illiterate husband came to know about her dream, encouraged her and admitted her in college. Amid household works, daily labour work, she completed degree and PG also with Chemistry as the main subject in SSBN College.

Due to financial problems, she used to walk 8 km from her village to a point, to lessen bus charges and from there she used to go to the college by bus. She used her scholarship to take care of her education expenditure, even while continuing to work as daily wage labourer to make both ends meet for her family.

After PG, following the advice of well-wishers, she went ahead for Ph D. Fortunately, she was encouraged by Prof. Dr MCS Shuba, who suggested her to do research on ‘Binary Mixtures’.

Finally, her dream came true. AP Governor M Abdul Nazeer has awarded her Ph D degree on Tuesday, amidst a number of intellectuals, teaching faculty and thousands of university students.

Bharathi received the honour accompanied by husband and daughter. Nagulaguddam villagers were shocked to know that Bharathi was awarded Ph D and fondly called as ‘doctaramma’.

Speaking with The Hans India, Bharathi owed her success to her parents, husband and Prof cum guide Shuba, who was with her and made the ‘Mission Impossible’ as ‘Mission Possible’. She dreams to join the ranks of teaching faculty someday in SKU and inspire and give a helping hand to the less privileged like her.

She added that on Wednesday morning she will be back to work as a labourer forgetting the glitter and glammar of yesterday.