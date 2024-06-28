Live
- OpenAI Partners with TIME to Train its Chatbot Model, ChatGPT
- Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets New Box Office Records, Surpasses ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’
- Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Kills One, Injures Six; Flights Suspended
- Chief secretary’s service extended by six months
- Home minister Anitha stresses on friendly-policing
- With Naidu’s return, investors show interest in Amaravati
- Pemmasani meets Rly Minister over Guntur city projects
- KGH to get more developed in near future
- TDP govt harassing Pinnelli, alleges YSRCP
- Video conferencing rooms available for Lok Adalat
Just In
Anantapur: JC Ketan Garg inspects welfare hostel
Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg on Thursday visited social welfare boys hostel in Shettur mandal and inspected hostel rooms, dormitories, store...
Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg on Thursday visited social welfare boys hostel in Shettur mandal and inspected hostel rooms, dormitories, store room kitchen and studied hostel conditions. After identifying repairs, he directed the officials concerned to carry out necessary repairs in the hostel immediately.
The JC interacted with students and inquired about their problems. He asked hostel authorities to also fix mosquito nets to windows.
He further directed them to provide all kinds of kitchen infrastructure to hostel, to take steps to provide
quality meals to students, to complete all repair works by the end of June, and to organise health camps for hostel children to keep a tab on their health.
Social welfare JD Madhusudan, tahsildar, MPDO, RWS, APSPDCL, APEWIDC AE, hostel warden and other mandal officials accompanied the Joint Collector.
Following the recommendation of the Joint Collector, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar ordered the
officials of concerned departments to repair toilets, electricity supply, water taps and compound walls in the dormitory.