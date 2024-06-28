Anantapur: JC Ketan Garg inspects welfare hostel

Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg on Thursday visited social welfare boys hostel in Shettur mandal and inspected hostel rooms, dormitories, store room kitchen and studied hostel conditions. After identifying repairs, he directed the officials concerned to carry out necessary repairs in the hostel immediately.

The JC interacted with students and inquired about their problems. He asked hostel authorities to also fix mosquito nets to windows.

He further directed them to provide all kinds of kitchen infrastructure to hostel, to take steps to provide

quality meals to students, to complete all repair works by the end of June, and to organise health camps for hostel children to keep a tab on their health.

Social welfare JD Madhusudan, tahsildar, MPDO, RWS, APSPDCL, APEWIDC AE, hostel warden and other mandal officials accompanied the Joint Collector.

Following the recommendation of the Joint Collector, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar ordered the

officials of concerned departments to repair toilets, electricity supply, water taps and compound walls in the dormitory.