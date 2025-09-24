Anantapur public reps meet CM Naidu and Lokesh on RDT issue

Amaravati/Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Public representatives from Anantapur district held a key meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh regarding the ongoing concerns over the Rural Development Trust (RDT) center in Anantapur.

During the discussions, Minister Lokesh assured that the State government is committed to safeguarding the RDT center, which has been a vital institution for rural welfare in the region.

He emphasized that continuous consultations are underway with the Central government to ensure the center’s protection.

“All necessary measures will be taken to preserve the RDT center,” Lokesh stated, underscoring the government’s determination to resolve the issue.

He further mentioned that Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is closely monitoring the matter and extending support at the Central level.

The collective effort from both State and Central governments highlight the seriousness with which the issue is being addressed.

Local representatives expressed confidence that this combined approach will lead to a positive outcome, safeguarding the interests of rural communities dependent on the services of RDT.

The RDT center, known for its decades-long service in rural development, education, healthcare, and empowerment programmes, remains a cornerstone of welfare activities in Anantapur. The assurance from both State and Central leadership has given new hope to stakeholders concerned about the institution’s future.