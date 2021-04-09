Anantapur registers 60% polling in ZPTC and MPTC polls

Anantapur: The district has recorded 60 per cent polling in the ZPTC and MPTC polls by the time polling ended at 5 pm on Thursday. Polling was dull in the morning hours registering only 22 per cent until 11 am but started picking up to 31 per cent at 12 pm and to 37.79 per cent by 1 pm. By 2 pm, polling increased to 41.94 per cent and to 46 per cent by 3 pm.

By 4 pm, the polling percentage shot up to 52 per cent and by 5 pm it increased further to beyond 60 per cent.

TDP election boycott ended up as a farce with most of the contestants actively campaigning for themselves. By all probability, the ZPTC and MPTC elections appeared to be repeating its earlier performance of landslide victory.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu was busy visiting polling booths at Chennekothapalli, Raptadu and rural Anantapur. He interacted with voters and polling personnel to know the voting trends.

The elections ended on a peaceful note except for a stray incident of Kanaganipalle mandal Thuncherla village where some miscreants tried to prevent voters from voting but the timely intervention and swift action by collector Chandrudu and police prevented a tense situation and normality was restored in the village.