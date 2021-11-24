Anantapur: Sathya Sai Trust continues service activities relentlessly

Anantapur: Originally named Rathnakaram Sathyanarayana Raju, who had spiritual encounters right from his childhood graduated into a full-fledged religious Guru in the 1970's and emerged as Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba and established the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on September 2, 1972.



Believed to be possessing spiritual powers, he shot to worldwide fame through his discourses and service activities worldwide, and won admirers, disciples and even critics as well.

"I have come not to disturb or destroy any faith, but to confirm each in his own faith – so that the Christian becomes a better Christian, the Muslim, a better Muslim, and the Hindu, a better Hindu," affirmed the Baba in his discourses. This won him friends all over as he tried to blend all faiths and preach the essence of all religious doctrines. He has constantly reminded mankind about the unity of all faiths and to take up service activities that benefit humanity at large.

The Trust operates four university campuses described by the NAAC (National assessment and accreditation council) as "a crest jewel of the Indian university education system: and an extensive school system from class I – to—XII free of cost". No Tuition fee is charged from any student from primary to Post Doctoral programmes. The students are privy to a unique brand of education, Sri Sathya Sai Values-based Integral Education which combines academic and research excellence with character building to achieve its three outcomes of graduates being professionally sound, socially responsible and spiritually aware.

Sri Sathya Sai Healthcare System has been rendering immense service to the people by providing quality healthcare free of cost without any discrimination of caste, colour and creed through the two Supersspecialty hospitals, two general hospitals and a mobile hospital.

Sathya Sai Central Trustee and Administrator R.J.Ratnakar told The Hans India that the Baba though physically absent is still the moving force of his legacy and all the good works. The Trust is celebrating the Baba's 96th birth anniversary with renewed strength and dedication. Sathya Sai drinking water scheme under implementation is benefitting millions in several districts including Anantapur. On the medical and health front, since inception 51,30,299 people have been treated as Outpatients, with 3,28,408 surgeries performed to the needy and around 2,61,24,860 diagnostic tests done.

Sri Sathya Sai Mobile Hospital - Prasanthi Nilayam is catering to medical services to about 440 villages and a total population of 5 lakh. More than 64,767 outpatients were screened with 30,284 diagnostic tests and surgeries performed. This is a classic example of delivery of quality healthcare at the doorstep of the rural household.

During times of natural disasters, the Trust has been in the forefront to provide immediate as well as sustained relief measures to the affected along with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations. The Gujarat earthquake relief, Tsunami relief in Tamil Nadu, housing for those affected by floods in Odisha and Kerala and relief activities during the Corona pandemic are a few noteworthy mentions.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust had contributed Rs 5 crore each to the CM and PM Relief Fund, to fight the medical emergency in the State caused by the spread of Covid-19. The Trust also takes many social care projects including providing of clean drinking water to millions of people in five districts of AP & millions of residents of Chennai in TN.

Thus, the Trust has been Baba's instrument, translating His message of selfless love into action and touching the lives of millions. It has actively initiated the economic, moral and spiritual rejuvenation of society and today stands as a paragon of service worthy of emulation. The Trust supported hunger alleviation Seva activities to nearly one million migrant labour in 10 States, during the Covid lockdown period, through Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations. R J Ratnakar, the nephew and close confidant of the Baba, is the moving force behind the success of all projects implementation hassle-free.