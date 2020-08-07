Anantapur: Traders asked to adhere to covid regulations

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu asked the traders to strictly adhere to covid regulations especially in the containment zones in view of the increasing cases in the district.



Addressing the traders in a meeting here on Thursday, Chandrudu said that containment clusters had been formed in view of rapid increase of virus. In the context of closing the old town shopping establishments, the collector asked the traders to cooperate with the government as stricter regulations were in force in the interest of the health of people.

Those outside the containment clusters can open shops up to 11 am and a total shutdown was in place after 11 am, he said and added clusters were formed on the basis of number of cases including 500 and 200 metres clusters. Wherever cases are on the higher side, regulations were more stringent and wherever cases are lesser, the regulations are lesser. Shop owners must ensure that people stand in a que maintaining social distance and making sanitisers available apart from wearing masks compulsorily. The traders present assured the collector of their fullest cooperation. The collector also promised to revise regulations after 2-3 days depending upon the necessity. Municipal Commissioner PV S N Murthy was also present.