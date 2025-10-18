Ancient Simhachalam Devasthanam is now water leakage-free

Visakhapatnam: The ancient Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, built thousands of years ago, has been facing water leakage problems for the past few years. Although the Endowment Department officials made several attempts to resolve it in the past, they, however, did not give any desired results that lasted for long.

However, a Pune-based trust has been fixing such problems in ancient temples.

Sri Venkateswara Spiritual Charitable Trust, Pune has been instrumental in taking up the roof renovation work at Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Adhering to strict timelines, the trust completed the ceiling renovation work of the Devasthanam on a war footing at a cost of Rs.5 crore.

Incorporating gum, Terminalia Chebula (karakkai), jaggery, limestone, okra (ladies finger), etc., in varied proportions, the renovation work was completed in five months.

Following ancient architectural styles and scientific methods, the roof repairs were carried out under the supervision of Muni Ratnam Reddy, Director of the Archaeological Department. According to the officials of the trust, there is no risk of roof leakage for another two centuries at the Devasthanam. Earlier, the trust completed the repair work at the Srikalahasti temple. In Visakhapatnam, after coming across the trust's effective works, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao requested the trust officials to take up Simhachalam temple works. Consequently, Pune-based officials inspected the temple nine months ago and signed an agreement with the temple officials. Although the target was set for nine months for the repair works, they were completed in less than five months. MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao personally supervised the temple renovation work. “I consider this renovation work as God's will and the long-pending issue has come to an end. Similar repair works of the Devasthanam will be carried out soon. I feel glad to get Devasthanam works done," the MLA mentioned.

Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao, said, "Our main agenda is to preserve the historical significance of the temple and ensure that the heritage is safeguarded."