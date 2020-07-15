Andhra cabinet to meet today, likely to discuss on formation of new districts

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to take place today at Velagapudi. The meeting would likely to discuss plans to hold various development programs, corona control measures, and other key issues. The cabinet will discuss a total of 20 issues especially the formation of new districts that the people have been waiting for a long time. It seems that the government intends to set up a committee to examine the formation of new districts.

The issue of three capitals is also likely to be discussed at the cabinet meeting. It seems that the government, which has already set up Special Enforcement to put a check on the sand mafia, will take another crucial decision in this regard. It is hoped to set up a sand corporation specifically to check for sand problems, which is likely to be discussed at a cabinet meeting.

The recruitment of vacant posts in government departments will also be discussed. The cabinet would discuss several key issues and approve along with the recently implemented welfare schemes.